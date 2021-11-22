King Cobra, crack pipe found during Nashville man’s 5th DUI arrest, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police took one man into custody and charged him with a fifth DUI offense.

According to an arrest warrant, on Aug. 22, 2021, Joseph Mhlanga, 54, was driving along Lafayette Street in Nashville when he started to drift outside of his lane. A traffic stop was conducted after authorities said they saw what appeared to be a 40-ounce bottle of alcohol inside the car.

An affidavit states Mhlanga slurred his speech, smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety check. When officers checked the vehicle, they reportedly found a King Cobra liquor bottle inside. During Mhlanga’s arrest, authorities said they also found a crack pipe.

It was Mhlanga’s fifth DUI offense, authorities said. He was convicted of a fourth DUI on Nov. 16, 2016.