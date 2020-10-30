Kim Kardashian receives hologram of her father as 40th birthday present from Kanye West

(WGN) —Kim Kardashian received a virtual reunion with her father for her 40th birthday.

Kardashian’s husband Kanye West gifted Kim a 3-D hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr., which speaks to Kim for about 3 minutes, wishing her a happy birthday and telling her how proud he is of her.

Kardashian Sr. passed away in September 2003 due to complications from esophageal cancer at the age of 59.

West reportedly looked through hours of old video and audio of Kardashian Sr. to try to bring his personality to life, using artificial intelligence to finish off the project.

