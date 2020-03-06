Kids among volunteers making a big difference in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of volunteers are helping communities across Middle Tennessee clean up from the devastation from the tornado.

In Donelson, we saw that no hands are too small to make a big impact.

It’s a no brainer for 6-year-old Colton Ackerman. Friday he got a lesson unlike any in a classroom, as he worked to clean up debris.

“There was a tornado coming through here and it knocked down all these houses and so we are just going to fix it up,” Colton said.

His little hands are making a big difference with his 10-year-old sister Audrey by his side.

While they are both hard at work, they admit the devastation is hard to describe.

“At first it’s kind of scary and sad and then when you start helping it feels really good to know you are doing something good and that your helping,” explained Audrey.

The kids hope their hard work and positive attitudes are contagious as they call on others to join their efforts.

“I think if you want to help you really should because even just like sending a box Of tissues or something could really make a difference,” said Audrey.

