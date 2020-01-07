Kesha set to perform in Nashville this spring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)— This spring, Kesha is set to perform at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville.

The High Road Tour features 26 cities across North America. Including stops in NYC, LA, Boston, Chicago, DC, San Francisco and more.

The tour will include Big Freedia as support and will follow the January 31st release of Kesha’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album ‘High Road’.

It will include a decade’s worth of iconic hits from “TiK ToK” and “Your Love Is My Drug”.

A fan pre-sale starts Wednesday and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 10 at 10AM CST.

Kesha’s show in Nashville will be on May 16th.