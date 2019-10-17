Would-be robber in ‘Scream’ mask chased from Kentucky store by armed owner

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) — A store owner in Simpson County turned the tables on a pair of would-be armed robbers Wednesday night, pulling out his own weapon and chasing them from the business.

Franklin police responded just before 7 p.m. to an attempted armed robbery at Bluegrass Cellular on Nashville Road.

(Photo: Franklin, Ky. Police Department)

Surveillance images released Thursday morning show a man in a “Scream” mask pointing a handgun at the store owner. According to police, the owner then pulled out his own firearm and chased the masked man, and his alleged accomplice, from the business.

The other suspect involved has a beard and was wearing a Chicago Bulls cap, officers said.

(Photo: Franklin, Ky. Police Department)

The two attempted robbers ran from the store and have not been located. Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Scott with the Franklin Police Department at 270-586-7167.