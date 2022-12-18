OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) — A woman was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after she was reportedly run over by her own vehicle in Kentucky Saturday morning.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Oak Grove Police Department said the woman was at EZ Kleen car wash when her vehicle accelerated in reverse at a high speed, ejecting her from the driver’s seat.

The vehicle made a circle and the door hit a Valvoline, damaging the building, before finishing the circle and running over the woman, WKDZ Radio said.

An ambulance reportedly brought the woman to a helicopter, which then flew her to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with severe injuries. There is no word on her current condition.