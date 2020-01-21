Woman found dead outside burning home in Southern Kentucky

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead outside of a burning home in Todd County, Kentucky Monday night.

According to Todd County Emergency Management, dispatchers were notified around 8:20 p.m. of a house fire on State Line Road, south of Allensville. A few minutes later, dispatchers said they received another call of a woman on the ground outside of the residence.

When first responders arrived, they located the woman and transported her to an emergency room at Tennova Hospital in Clarksville. She was pronounced dead upon arrival, investigators revealed.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.