LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — More than two weeks after a woman lost her life in Logan County, officials announced two people had been taken into custody for manslaughter and drug charges.

According to authorities, members of the Russellville Police Department and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive female in the 100 block of Glendale Lane shortly before 6:45 a.m. on April 17.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Lindsey Tanner laying on the bedroom floor.

Logan County EMS called in the Logan County Coroner’s Office, which pronounced Tanner dead at the scene, officials said.

On Thursday, May 4, the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force announced they arrested 21-year-old Logan Lashley and 44-year-old Lasheeka Shelton following a lengthy investigation.

Both Lashley and Shelton are facing charges for second-degree manslaughter and first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

No additional details were released about the circumstances surrounding Tanner’s death.