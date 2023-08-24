HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A woman reportedly lost her life following an early morning shooting in Hopkinsville.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Hopkinsville Police Department said Kelsey Moore was shot in a vehicle at the intersection of Country Club Lane and East 21st Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

After speaking with everyone involved, authorities determined the incident may have been an accidental shooting, WKDZ Radio said.

Hopkinsville EMS reportedly rushed Moore to Jennie Stuart Health in critical condition before she was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died.

Police said the alleged shooter is in custody, but the incident is still under investigation, according to the radio station.