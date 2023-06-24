CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest has been made after a woman was shot overnight and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Nashville.

On Saturday, June 24, just after midnight, deputies with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Petsch Lane to respond to reports of a woman who had been shot.

At the residence, deputies made contact with a man and a woman. Officials observed the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that 47-year-old Jeffrey Proffitt and the woman were involved in an argument. During the altercation, Proffitt reportedly got a handgun from his vehicle and began waving it around.

Deputies said that’s when the gun went off and a bullet struck the woman in the leg. The woman was airlifted from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is now listed in stable condition.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office stated Proffitt, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with 1st degree domestic assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.