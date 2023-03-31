TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — All nine Fort Campbell soldiers aboard two Black Hawk helicopters died Wednesday night after a crash during a routine training mission in Kentucky.

The two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) medical evacuation helicopters crashed at about 10 p.m. in Trigg County, near Highway 68, according to Nondice Thurman, Media Relations Officer for Fort Campbell.

In a press conference Thursday, Brig. Gen. John Lubas said they were flying a multi-ship formation and using night vision goggles, but he did not provide any further details on the training mission.

Both helicopters wrecked in an open field across from a residential area. According to authorities, the debris field was sizable. However, Lubas said there were no additional causalities as a result of the crash.

New details are still emerging as specialized teams continue to investigate “every possible contributing factor” of the crash. The identifies of all nine soldiers were released Friday afternoon after authorities finished notifying their families.

Those killed in the crash include:

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California

Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida

Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers.”

Here’s what we know about those killed in the crash so far. The list will continue to be updated as we learn more information.

Caleb Gore (Courtesy: Gore family)

Caleb Gore

News 2’s sister station, WNCN, confirmed the identity of one of the victims, 25-year-old Caleb Gore. He is the son of Tim Gore, a pastor at Fremont Missionary Baptist Church, according to Dr. Keith Hudson of the Neuse Baptist Association in Wayne County, North Carolina.

In a statement shared with WNCN, the pastor said his son could not wait to join the Army and enlisted before graduating high school. He became an airborne medic, and his passion was search and rescue.

His father also shared that he was going to be a registered nurse soon and was taking leadership training. Thursday evening, people set up a memorial outside the church so the community could honor him.

Taylor Mitchell (Courtesy: Mitchell family)

Taylor Mitchell

Garrett Mitchell confirmed to News 2 his brother, 30-year-old Taylor Mitchell of Alabama, was one of the nine killed when the two Black Hawks crashed. Taylor had been in the military for nine years.