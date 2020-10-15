Vehicle sought in connection with murder of 70-year-old Hopkinsville man

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Investigators have released images of a vehicle being sought in connection with the murder of a 70-year-old man in Hopkinsville earlier this week.

Hopkinsville police responded just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a residence on North Kentucky Avenue, where they said they observed blood on the front door.

Officers entered the home and said they found Calvin Taylor unconscious. The 70-year-old was pronounced dead by the Christian County coroner, who determined Taylor had been shot.

(Courtesy: Hopkinsville Police Department)

Police released surveillance images late Wednesday night showing a vehicle sought in connection with Taylor’s murder. Investigators believe the vehicle is a 2003 to 2005 Saturn Ion.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hopkinsville Police Department at (270) 890-1500.