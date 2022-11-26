TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Two men are facing multiple charges — including driving under the influence — after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.

Nicholas Donnelly (Source: Todd County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, around midnight on Saturday, Nov. 26, Deputy Derek Baumann performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that “failed to maintain proper lane usage on 68-80.”

Authorities said Baumann noticed signs of impairment and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 34-year-old Nicholas Donnelly of New York.

Donnelly was reportedly charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.

Grant Edwards (Source Todd County Sheriff’s Office)

Then, at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Baumann responded to a crash involving a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Grant Edwards of Clifty, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said Baumann determined Edwards was under the influence following further investigation.

As a result, Edwards was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, authorities reported.