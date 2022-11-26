TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Two men are facing multiple charges — including driving under the influence — after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.
According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, around midnight on Saturday, Nov. 26, Deputy Derek Baumann performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that “failed to maintain proper lane usage on 68-80.”
Authorities said Baumann noticed signs of impairment and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 34-year-old Nicholas Donnelly of New York.
Donnelly was reportedly charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container.
Then, at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday, Baumann responded to a crash involving a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Grant Edwards of Clifty, according to officials.
The sheriff’s office said Baumann determined Edwards was under the influence following further investigation.
As a result, Edwards was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, authorities reported.