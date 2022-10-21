CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.

According to arrest citations from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Kevin Quarles tried to stop a vehicle that veered into his lane on Eagle Way By-pass, forcing him to turn into the emergency lane, around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Quarles reportedly turned, stopped the vehicle on Cox Mill Road, and approached the vehicle to ask for documents, but then the driver sped away, leading to a pursuit.

Officials said the vehicle went down Cox Mill Road, suddenly turned left into a bean field, lost control, and landed on its side.

Authorities reported that the driver — 27-year-old Joseph Tyree — ran off through the bean field, but with some help from Trigg County Deputy K9 unit Gary Hicks, he was found hiding in grass. However, since Tyree refused to come out, Hicks’ K9, “Bolo,” retrieved Tyree from the grass.

Tyree was reportedly taken to JCMC, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Meanwhile, the passenger — identified by the sheriff’s office as 25-year-old Emily Eiland — stayed at the scene and was checked for injuries.

According to deputies, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of various drug paraphernalia; a short straw containing a white powdery substance; a syringe loaded with a brown liquid; and several firearms, including a handgun and a shotgun.

Not only was Tyree served with four warrants, but authorities said the driver and the passenger were charged with the following offenses:

Tyree: Careless driving No operators license Two counts of fleeing or evading police (first-degree) Wanton endangerment (first-degree) Possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of a controlled substance (first offense) Driving under the influence Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon No insurance No registration plates Leaving the scene of an accident

Eiland: Possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of a controlled substance (first-degree) Public intoxication



Both Tyree and Eiland were reportedly brought to the Christian County Jail.