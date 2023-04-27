GLASGOW, Ky. (WKRN) — A child was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital following a Wednesday crash involving a truck in Kentucky.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, the 12-year-old was riding a foot-powered scooter westbound on Virginia Avenue, a 2008 Dodge truck was heading southbound on Milton Avenue, and the two collided.

Authorities said the boy was brought to T.J. Samson Hospital before he was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville to be treated for his injuries. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Dodge was not injured, police reported.

Officials did not mention whether the truck driver would face any charges. However, the crash is still under investigation by the department’s reconstruction unit.