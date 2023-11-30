TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree pleaded guilty Tuesday following a Kentucky State Police (KSP) investigation that uncovered multiple instances of misconduct, as well as other offenses.

KSP said its detectives started investigating in spring 2022 after misconduct allegations arose. Then, after a lengthy investigation, which included the examination of digital forensic evidence, Acree was indicted in fall 2022 on multiple misdemeanors in Trigg County.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, authorities said Acree pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree official misconduct and two counts of menacing. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

According to officials, Acree — a former KSP trooper — was appointed sheriff of Trigg County in September 2020 and then reelected in November 2022.

