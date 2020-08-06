Trigg County, Ky. sheriff to resign amid FBI probe

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — The sheriff of Trigg County, Kentucky will resign from his position at the end of the month.

Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander said Thursday that Sheriff Jason Barnes had submitted his letter of resignation, which is effective August 31.

No specific reason was given for Barnes’ resignation.

The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office is currently at the center of a criminal misconduct investigation, involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kentucky State Police, according to Alexander.

Barnes was elected sheriff in 2018 and took office shortly after.