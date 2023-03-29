TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Fort Campbell officials have confirmed to News 2 that multiple helicopters have crashed in Kentucky.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Media Relations Officer Nondice Thurman confirmed the crashes happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky, near Highway 68.

The aircraft were two Blackhawk helicopters being operated by the 101st Airborne Division. Crewmembers were flying the aircraft during a routine training mission when an “incident” occurred.

There is no word on exactly what led up to the crash.

The statuses of those onboard the helicopters are unknown at this time.

In a press release from Fort Campbell, officials say, “The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted late Wednesday night that “fatalities are expected” in connection with the crashes.

Kentucky State Police are currently working with Fort Campbell officials, Kentucky Emergency Management and local officials at the scene.

News 2 has a crew en route to the scene. We will update this story with more information.