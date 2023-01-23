FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — The trial for a Fort Campbell soldier accused of murdering his pregnant wife is scheduled to begin this week.

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago will appear for his first day of trial on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Fort Campbell, according to a news release from the 101st Airborne Division Public Affairs Office.

He is charged with murder, bodily assault to an unborn child, and assault, and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“The charges are merely accusations, and Sergeant First Class Santiago is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” the release added.

Santiago was arrested on September 28, 2021 — one day after his wife Meghan Santiago was found dead. No further details were released.

“Meghan’s death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” Col. Brent Lindeman, commander of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), said following the arrest. “This tragic event has shaken our entire unit. We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure a thorough investigation.”

Colonel Travis Rogers is the presiding officer. The trial is open to the public, however, listening and recording devices are not authorized in the courthouse.