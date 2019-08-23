Tree falls onto moving truck during storms in Kentucky

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Emergency officials say a powerful gust of wind was responsible for blowing a large tree onto a moving truck Thursday afternoon in Todd County, Kentucky.

According to the county’s emergency management, a driver was traveling east on Penchem Road when wind blew a large tree onto some power lines, then onto the truck. The driver of the truck was able to pull off into a bean field.

(Courtesy: Todd County, Ky. Emergency Management)

The driver walked away without any injuries, officials said.

It took crews from Pennyrile Electric and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet about two hours to clear the road and restore power to people in the area.