SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Franklin man is facing a number of charges — including wanton endangerment — after a weekend traffic stop turned into a chase in Simpson County.

According to officials, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office performed the stop at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 for failure to wear a seatbelt.

However, after a K-9 Unit from the Franklin Police Department was brought in to help with the traffic stop, the driver — identified by authorities as 41-year-old Dameon D. Rigsby of Franklin — fled the scene in his vehicle.

Following a brief vehicle chase, Rigsby crashed into a fence and ran away, but he was caught a short distance later after throwing a large bag of cocaine into a brush pile, the sheriff’s office reported.

Officials said Rigsby was arrested and transported to the Simpson County Detention Center, where he was booked on the charges listed below:

Failure to wear seatbelt

Failure to or improper signal

Disregarding stop sign

Speeding 26 mph

Tampering with physical evidence

Second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer

First-degree fleeing or evading police (in a vehicle)

Second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot)

First-degree trafficking in controlled substance (cocaine, second offense)

The investigation was then turned over to the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations’ Bowling Green Field Office, officials reported.

According to authorities, agents uncovered more information through their investigation into Rigsby and obtained a search warrant for a home in the 500 block of Clark Street in Franklin, which is where Rigsby was living.

When they served the warrant, law enforcement said they discovered a large amount of cocaine, digital scales, U.S. currency, and a loaded firearm.

This case has reportedly been turned over to federal prosecution.