Tractor driver leaves ‘dangerous’ mess on Kentucky road

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky authorities are issuing a warning after a driver took off on a tractor, leaving a “dangerous” mixture of oil and debris all over a roadway in Todd County Monday night.

Todd County Emergency Management said a deputy responded around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a tractor off the road along Highway 848, known as Hadensville Road.

When the deputy arrived, the driver had fled, but there was oil and debris all over the road, creating a “dangerous situation for unsuspecting traffic,” according to emergency management.

Emergency crews, including State Highway personnel, worked for about an hour to clean up the mess.

It is illegal to leave spilled oil on a road without notifying law enforcement, emergency officials warned.

No injuries were reported.