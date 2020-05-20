Toddler, mother killed in Kentucky house fire

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a house fire that killed a 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter early Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, Kristina Pyszka and her daughter were inside their home on Wilson Street in Greenville when the fire broke out around 5 a.m.

Pyszka was pronounced dead on the scene, while her three-year-old daughter was transported to a local hospital, where she passed away, troopers explained.

The fire reportedly originated in a bedroom of the home. While the cause remains under investigation, state police said no foul play was suspected.