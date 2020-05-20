Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville

Toddler, mother killed in Kentucky house fire

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a house fire that killed a 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter early Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, Kristina Pyszka and her daughter were inside their home on Wilson Street in Greenville when the fire broke out around 5 a.m.

Pyszka was pronounced dead on the scene, while her three-year-old daughter was transported to a local hospital, where she passed away, troopers explained.

The fire reportedly originated in a bedroom of the home. While the cause remains under investigation, state police said no foul play was suspected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories