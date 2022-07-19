LYONS CO., Ky. (WKRN) – Deputies in Lyons County, Kentucky were called to a potentially dangerous situation – you could call it “explosive.” Fortunately, help was nearby and the situation was diffused.

“It is unique, and it’s always a good day when everybody goes home, safe and sound,” said Sheriff Brent White.

His deputies got a call for help from the widow of a veteran Monday.

“We went to the residence of the deceased veteran and met with the widow and discovered there were many more items there that were that were potentially hazardous. And so we stopped, secured those and contacted EOD out of Fort Campbell, and they were gracious enough to come up and help us render those safe and remove those off site without anybody getting hurt,” Sheriff White said.

TNT, grenades, booby trap devices, and military blasting caps were just some of the items they found.

Explosive devices (Lyons County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office)

The encounter was unusual for a career that never repeats a day. Thankfully, a team from Fort Campbell could come to the rescue.

“We always are very happy to have the the companies out of Fort Campbell that come and assist us in helping keep our community safe and very appreciative to those soldiers yesterday,” said the sheriff.

How common is this?

“Well, it’s a great question. And Kentucky, whether you say fortunately or unfortunately, we seem to always be in about the top five nationwide unaccounted for explosive devices. That’s because of how much mining we have and military history that we have here in the state.” Sheriff White continued, “So, if a family member comes upon something that they even believe may be an explosive device, we just don’t need them to touch it or move it.”

Sheriff White said if you come across a similar situation, treat everything like an explosive. Clear the area and call your local law enforcement.