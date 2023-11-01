ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A Tennessee man is facing multiple charges for nearly causing several head-on collisions over the weekend while driving the wrong-way, according to Scottsville police.

The Scottsville Police Department said dispatch received multiple calls about a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Veterans Memorial just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Callers allegedly told dispatch that the vehicle nearly caused several head-on collisions and was traveling from Warren County into Allen County.

Scottsville police officers observed the vehicle — driven by 21-year-old Ethan Swanson of Gallatin — traveling at a high rate of speed and on the wrong side of the road.

Authorities reported that officers had to move over to avoid being hit head-on near the intersection of Veterans Memorial and Burnley Road.

Swanson continued to travel in the wrong direction while running through at least two red lights, according to Scottsville police.

After the vehicle came to a final stop, officers said they approached the vehicle and could smell a strong odor of alcohol.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody and faces at least nine different charges, which include:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence Improperly on the left side of the road Reckless driving Speeding Wanton endangerment Wanton endangerment of a police officer Disregarding traffic control Fleeing or evading police Resisting arrest

Swanson is being held in the Allen County Detention Center.