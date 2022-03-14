HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Christian County Sheriff’s deputies said they captured a fugitive after a hit-and-run accident in Hopkinsville Sunday night.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said a box truck fled after an accident on Fort Campbell Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Shortly after, officials said they located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop on Lafayette Drive.

Deputies said the driver of the suspect vehicle, Jonathan Smith, 36, of Hopkinsville, drove off but was stopped a short time later. Authorities said Smith then resisted arrest and was uncooperative with officers.

Smith reportedly admitted to deputies he fled because he had a warrant out of Montgomery County, Tennessee. He is now faced with several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.