OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) — One woman and two men are facing drug charges after police reportedly went to an Oak Grove home to deliver an arrest warrant Saturday morning.

According to WKDZ Radio, Oak Grove Police said they went to the home on Bush Avenue with an arrest warrant against Carlton Reeves for failure to appear, but when the officers arrived, they could smell marijuana, so they obtained a search warrant for the house.

When they searched the home, authorities reportedly found a large amount of marijuana, guns, and money inside.

WKDZ Radio said Calunda Reeves, Carlton Reeves, and Wendell Wardell Jr. — who were all inside the home when police got there — were arrested.

According to the Christian County Detention Center, those three individuals were charged with the following offenses from Saturday, Nov. 19: