Three arrested after alleged selling of baby for $2,000

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — Bowling Green Police have arrested three individuals after a baby was purchased for $2,000.

Police received a tip from an elementary school that a woman had given away a child.

Authorities made contact with the mother, Maria Domingo Perez, who told police she gave her baby to a man and a woman.

Pascual Jose Manuel and Catarina Felipe Jose advised detectives that they gave Domingo Perez $2,000 for the baby.

The baby and Domingo Perez’s four other children are in protective custody by social services.

All three individuals believed to be involved have been charged with selling/purchasing of a child, and were lodged in the Warren County Jail.