TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley Saturday.

The Trigg County Coroner’s Office says authorities were dispatched to a drowning call in Lake Barkley in Cadiz, Kentucky.

The victim was identified as 62-year-old Mark Younger of Bandera, Texas, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remain under investigation.