NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rescue crews from Tennessee have been deployed to Perry County, Kentucky, to help with ongoing water rescues due to severe flooding.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management says at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), the Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (TN-HART) is sending three teams to Perry County to help with rescue efforts.

One team is already en route while the other two teams will be leaving in the next few hours.

TN-HART teams are comprised of members from the Nashville Fire Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Air National Guard.