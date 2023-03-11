CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A teenager was flown to a Tennessee hospital Friday night after reportedly leading authorities on a short pursuit along Kentucky Route 1682 and crashing into a tree.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop two vehicles that were racing along Hopkinsville Bypass at 90 mph, but one of the vehicles drove off.

The vehicle eventually ran off Antioch Road and hit a tree, ejecting the 17-year-old driver from the vehicle and bringing the chase to an end, WKDZ Radio said.

The radio station reported the teenager — who ended up with severe injuries after the wreck — was treated by Hopkinsville EMS before a helicopter flew them to a hospital in Nashville.

There is no word on the driver’s current condition.