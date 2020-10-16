Teen girl shot in head in Hopkinsville neighborhood

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Hopkinsville police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot in the head Thursday night.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the area of Mechanic and Younglove streets for reports of gunshots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found the female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but the extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

(Courtesy: WKDZ Radio)

Pictures from the scene, provided by WKDZ Radio, show at least 27 bullet casings in the roadway.

No arrests have been made, as of Friday morning, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Hopkinsville Police Department at (270) 890-1500.