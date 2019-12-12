Live Now
Suspects sought after shooting, stabbing in southern Kentucky

Kentucky

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Authorities in Kentucky are asking for the public’s help to locate two people wanted in connection with a shooting and stabbing last week in Logan County.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Cornwall Anthony Stamps and Tammy Bledsoe were involved in the incident December 5 on Stamps Road in Auburn.

While investigators classified the case as a shooting and stabbing, they did not release any additional information.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Stamps and Bledsoe should not be approached.

Cornwall Stamps (Courtesy: Logan County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Logan County Dispatch at 270-726-4911 or call 911 in the case of an emergency.

