Suspected gunman charged in fatal Kentucky shooting

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) — Authorities in Franklin, Kentucky have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting Monday night that killed a 42-year-old man.

Franklin police responded to the 500 block of Brevard Street where someone had called 911 and hung up.

When officers arrived, they said they located Tifton Gamble with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The 42-year-old was transported to Franklin Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police revealed.

Investigators identified the suspected shooter as 43-year-old Samual Allan.

He was arrested and lodged in the Simpson County jail on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.