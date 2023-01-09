CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Eight students and a school bus driver were injured in a crash in Christian County, Kentucky Monday morning.

According to officials, 36 students from Crofton Elementary, Christian County Middle, and Christian County High School, were aboard a Christian County school bus that was involved in a single-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on Old Madisonville Road in Crofton, Kentucky.

WKDZ Radio said deputies responded to the scene and determined the bus was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, it ran off the road and hit an embankment. Deputies said the driver stated they may have “blacked out” before the crash.

Eight students and the school bus driver were taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center for treatment of what authorities are calling non-life threatening injuries.

Christian County Public Schools said they will continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional information if needed. Any parents or guardians who have specific questions about the incident can reach out directly to their child(ren)’s school.

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority,” CCPS Superintendent Chris Bentzel said. “We have remained in close contact with the eight students, their families, and the driver who were transported for medical evaluation this morning. Thankfully, all preliminary reports indicate there were no serious injuries. We are grateful for the first responders and personnel who assisted our students and all who quickly responded to the scene. We wish our students and driver a speedy recovery and will continue to seek updates from them.”