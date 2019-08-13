Students accused of posting threat on social media to Kentucky high school

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — The Todd County School District sent a letter to parents on Tuesday following a threat posted online by students.

According to the school district, the threat was made on social media targeting Todd County Central High School.

The letter stated students responsible for the posting were identified and questioned by administrators and law enforcement.

“No specific person was targeted, however, any threats to our students and school staff are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the letter stated.

Legal charges will be pursued against the students, according to the letter.

The students involved with making the apparent threatening posts have been reportedly removed from school grounds, and there are no immediate threats to faculty, staff or students.