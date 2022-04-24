HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – The Hopkinsville Police Department is investigating after notes containing negative messages were thrown into several yards.

Police say on Saturday night officers received a call about a white van driving around the Durrett Avenue area throwing items in peoples yards. When officers arrived on scene they had “negative” contact with the van, but were able to locate some of the material which turned out to be notes with negative messages written on them.

Officers have since IDed the van and found out it was a rental with Florida tags. The person who rented the van had an Illinois address, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 270-890-1300.