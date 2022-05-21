STEWART COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A K9 helped Stewart County deputies apprehend a wanted felon Friday afternoon.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies responded to a domestic call Friday afternoon on Gilliam Hollow Road where a woman reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend who then threatened her with a knife when she fled the home.

The boyfriend, identified as 21-year-old Spencer Tabor, reportedly destroyed her phone and tried to keep her from leaving, but the woman managed to get into her car and drive off.

When deputies arrived, Tabor had fled into the woods. Since deputies were unsure of where he was in the woods and unsure if he had a weapon, they called in K9 Harry to help.

Despite a time lapse and the 90 degree temperature, Harry was able to find Tabor after about 25 minutes and apprehend him in the woods. Tabor had a screwdriver in his hand and was found in dense foliage, according to investigators.

Spencer Tabor (Source: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies later discovered Tabor was wanted out of Missouri for felony assault and felony theft out of Montgomery County.

Tabor faces charges of aggravated assault and domestic assault in Stewart County among other charges.