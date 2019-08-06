Signs vandalized across 6-mile section of a Kentucky highway

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Highway officials are asking for the public’s help in order to track down vandals who damaged 14 traffic signs last week.

Officials say the traffic signs were vandalized along a 6-mile section of KY 1585 between the Trigg Count/Christian County line and Sinking Fork Creek Bridge.

Photo: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

Some of the graffiti painted on the signs appears offensive, and the signs will have to stay up until replacement signs can be produced, transportation officials state.

“Our crews will work as quickly as possible to replace the defaced signs, but because of the variety and number of signs that need to be replaced, it may take up to a week,” said Kyle Poat, KYTC District 1 Chief District Engineer.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the signs are valued at $200-$300 each, totaling to almost $5,000.

“In addition to the almost $5,000 cost of the sign materials, the vandals have endangered motorists who drive this section of KY 1585,” said Poat. “By covering retro-reflective coating, the signs are less visible at night.”

Anyone with information regarding the vandals should contact the Trigg County Sheriff at (270) 522-6014 or Kentucky State Police (270) 856-3721.