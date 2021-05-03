‘Significant damage’ reported in Tompkinsville after possible tornado

MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A possible tornado caused “significant damage” across Tompkinsville, Kentucky Monday morning, according to Monroe County dispatchers.
Dispatchers said there are trees and powerlines down across the city with damage extending into the downtown area.
There were no initial reports of injuries.
While multiple residents reported seeing a tornado touch down, the National Weather Service will survey the damage to make the official determination.
