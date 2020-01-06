Sheriff: Father, son injured after argument over car radio in Kentucky

Breaking News
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A father and son have both been arrested after an apparent argument over a car radio escalated into an incident involving a machete.

Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday night to a domestic disturbance on Butler Road near East Seventh Street.

According to arrest warrants, 55-year-old John Buckner and 27-year-old Jacorie Buckner were involved an altercation that began over a car radio. The two then fought over a machete, with both sustaining minor injuries, the paperwork states.

Both men were arrested and charged with first-degree assault. They were lodged in the Christian County jail.

