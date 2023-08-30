CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Kentucky family is mourning the loss of a woman who made the ultimate sacrifice to save her great-grandchildren over the weekend.

“She meant so much to everybody that she touched,” said Rhoda Knight.

For Knight, her mother, Marcia Jordan, meant everything to her and her family, describing the 68-year-old woman as a “jewel” and a “queen.”

“She gave her life for four lives to be saved, and we can’t thank her enough,” Knight said.

Knight told News 2 about a call she got from one of her nieces the morning of Sunday, Aug. 27: “All I could hear her doing was screaming, telling me, ‘G-baby, hurry up, come and get me, come and get me. The water is coming up. G-baby, hurry, hurry, come and get me. I need you G-baby please, please, please!’ That’s all I could hear her saying.”

Jordan and her great-granddaughters were reportedly on their way to church when high floodwaters swept their car off the road at the intersection of Highway 1026 and Buffalo Road in Christian County.

“So then, all I heard was my mom’s voice say, ‘I’m about to pull off right here to the side,’ and the phone went out after that,” Knight recalled.

Randy Graham, the Christian County Emergency Management director, told News 2 Jordan was trapped in the submerged vehicle with one child while the other kids were on top of the car. First responders rescued Jordan, as well as the children, and took her to the hospital, where she later died.

“We were all able to spend the last moments in there with her,” said Knight.

According to Knight, it’s still hard knowing her mother is no longer around.

“It doesn’t feel as if she’s gone,” she said. “It feels as if, I heard my sister say earlier, it just feels like she hadn’t talked to her on the phone in a couple of days.”

However, Knight is still grateful she was able to experience the love she shared with Jordan and the entire family.

“It is okay to love and it is okay to be loved because with Marcia Jordan, it wasn’t a such thing as not loving anybody because she loved us all,” said Knight.

Knight said visitation for her mother will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Jordan’s funeral will take place at noon on Saturday Sept. 2 at Cave Springs Baptist Church in Cerulean.