A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Two men were reportedly brought to the same Middle Tennessee hospital after being severely injured in two separate crashes in Kentucky on Saturday.

According to WKDZ Radio, the Hopkinsville Police Department said a man was taken to the hospital around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 after he was hit by a vehicle in the 400 block of North Drive.

The radio station reported that the victim is in critical condition at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle — identified as 23-year-old Billy Johnson of Gracey — allegedly fled the area and failed to notify law enforcement about the incident. He was cited for leaving the scene of a crash, WKDZ Radio said.

Then, just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, police said a Hopkinsville man was driving northbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard when he lost control at the Masonville underpass, hit a guardrail, and hit a tree, according to WKDZ Radio.

Hopkinsville EMS reportedly removed the driver from the vehicle — which was upside down when it came to rest — before he was flown to Skyline Medical Center via helicopter.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to the radio station, authorities not only said there a strong smell of alcohol coming from the man, but there was also an open bottle of bourbon inside the car.

WKDZ Radio reported that the driver was severely injured when he was brought to the Nashville hospital. However, there is no word on his current condition.