Senator Rand Paul has part of lung removed following 2017 attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Senator Rand Paul had part of his lung removed over the weekend at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Kentucky representative revealed Monday on social media.

Paul tweeted that he will have to limit his activities this month because “part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend.”

Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities. Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend. The doctors, nurses, & staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were great. I should be able to return to the Senate in September — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 5, 2019

The Republican senator suffered multiple broken ribs and contracted pneumonia after being tackled in his yard by his neighbor in 2017.

Senator Paul added that he should be able to return to the Senate in September.