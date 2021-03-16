Search underway for litter of puppies stolen from Kentucky home

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky law enforcement has issued an alert for a litter of puppies stolen from a home in Graves County last week.

Kentucky State Police said the five puppies — three Bluetick Hounds and two Basset Hounds — were taken from a residence on Meridian Road in the Hickory community on March 11.

The theft happened sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the puppies or the identity of the person who stole them is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.