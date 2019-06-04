Search underway for Kentucky woman missing with child

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Investigators in Logan County are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman believed to have fled with her non-custodial child.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Amanda Otero lost custody last week of her three-year-old daughter, Amya.

The child’s father told investigators the two could be in the Bowling Green area but Otero also has ties to Tennessee, Indiana, Alabama and Georgia.

Otero could be armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 270-726-4911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New TN laws in effect July 1

tennessee flag

Don't Miss

Community Calendar