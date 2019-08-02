Search efforts underway in Kentucky mine for man who fell down mine shaft

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WKRN) – A search for a 62-year-old man is underway at Paradise Mine in Muhlenberg County after a methane gas explosion caused the man to fall.

Officials say Richard Knapp is an employee of Fricke Management & Contracting out of Illinois. Knapp was in a mine shaft working to lay down concrete to close the mine on Wednesday.

According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, a methane gas explosion caused Knapp to fall.

Personnel from across the state of Kentucky are working to locate Knapp.

All operations at the mine were shut down Wednesday evening and remain closed.

“On behalf of the Cabinet, I want to extend my heartfelt prayers to the Knapp family as all parties work as swiftly as possible in the recovery effort,” Secretary Snavely said.