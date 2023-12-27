RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges related to human trafficking following an incident in Logan County involving a 12-year-old girl.

Ricky Holder Jr. was taken into custody on Friday, Dec. 22, according to a news release from the Russellville Police Department.

He is charged with three counts of human trafficking, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of use of a minor under 16 in a sex performance and one count of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately released.

Anyone who has additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Logan County Dispatch at 270-726-4911 or the Russellville Police Department at 270-726-7669.