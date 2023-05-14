ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Two people were injured and one person was arrested Saturday evening after a collision involving a truck and a race car took place in Allen County.
According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 900 block of Halifax Bailey Road around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Officials said EMS brought the driver and the passenger from the truck to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on their conditions at this time.
Meanwhile, the race car driver — identified by authorities as 37-year-old David Tabor of Scottsville — was taken into custody for the following charges:
- Driving under the influence on a suspended license (first offense, aggravated circumstances)
- Reckless driving
- Driving without a license/negligence in accident
- Failure of non-owner operator to “maintain req ins/sec” (first offense)
- No registration plates
- Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second)
- Second-degree wanton endangerment
The sheriff’s office did not share any details about the circumstances surrounding the collision.