ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Two people were injured and one person was arrested Saturday evening after a collision involving a truck and a race car took place in Allen County.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 900 block of Halifax Bailey Road around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Officials said EMS brought the driver and the passenger from the truck to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

Meanwhile, the race car driver — identified by authorities as 37-year-old David Tabor of Scottsville — was taken into custody for the following charges:

Driving under the influence on a suspended license (first offense, aggravated circumstances)

Reckless driving

Driving without a license/negligence in accident

Failure of non-owner operator to “maintain req ins/sec” (first offense)

No registration plates

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second)

Second-degree wanton endangerment

The sheriff’s office did not share any details about the circumstances surrounding the collision.