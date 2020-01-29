Police: Middle schooler attacked by woman during Hopkinsville basketball game

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A Kentucky woman carrying a baby attacked a middle school student during a basketball game in a crowded gym Tuesday night, a police report alleges.

An arrest warrant states the game was going on at Hopkinsville Middle School around 8:15 p.m., when Tavara Morrison confronted a Christian County Middle School student about a fight over a cell phone.

The paperwork reveals Morrison, 43, had a baby in her right arm, when she grabbed the middle schooler with her left hand, and started swinging at the student, trying to fight the child.

Morrison handed the baby to another adult and went after the student, police said. An officer reportedly intervened, preventing Morrison from getting to the child.

According to police, Morrison then went back into the gym, where she screamed into the crowd, as an officer attempted to take her into custody. Investigators said the officer grabbed Morrison, so she removed her shirt and got away, stating “you can have it.”

Police were eventually able to get Morrison into handcuffs, as they said she screamed profanities in the crowded gym.

The incident was captured by cameras inside the school, as well as police body cameras, officers explained. The video was not immediately released.

Morrison was booked into the Christian County jail on charges including endangering the welfare of a minor, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.